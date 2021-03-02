...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri...
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam, Mount Vernon, Shawneetown,
Newburgh, Cairo, J.T. Myers Dam, Owensboro, Paducah, Evansville,
and Golconda.
.Recent heavy rainfall along the Ohio River basin has caused river
levels to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is forecast, with crests
expected as early as this weekend along the Indiana shore.
For the Ohio River...including most locations from Owensboro to
Cairo...minor to locally moderate flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
&&
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Ohio River at Paducah.
* From Thursday morning until further notice.
* At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 36.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Thursday morning and continue rising to 42.5 feet Thursday, March
11. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
* Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several
small unprotected towns.
&&