CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is flying around Calloway County in a helicopter with Kentucky National Guard early Tuesday morning assessing the flood damage from heavy rains over the weekend. 

This after the governor declared a state of emergency for the commonwealth and Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes issued local state of emergency for the county. 

Gov. Beshear and local officials will be giving an update about flood conditions at 9:15 a.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 