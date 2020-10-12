FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave his daily COVID-19 update remotely as he was recently in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Beshear says he is feeling well and that he is following quarantine guidelines.
The Governor was last tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, October 8.
Beshear says he has talked to mayors and county judges from across Kentucky about mask enforcement. He has asked them to show leadership in terms of mask enforcement. He also says businesses need to be more strict on mask wearing for employees and visitors.
The state saw 643 new cases on Monday. That is the most number of new cases on a Monday since the pandemic began.
There have been 80,930 total cases of COVID-19 statewide.