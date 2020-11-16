FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state saw 1,514 new COVID-19 cases today.
That brings the total number of cases to 139,097.
Beshear says while Kentucky is doing "better than most" of the country in containing the COVID-19 virus, he says it is not enough.
Beshear was asked about the possibility of additional red zone recommendations to try and contain the COVID-19 virus.
"People should not expect it to look like it did in March or April," Beshear said.
Moderna released information regarding their COVID-19 vaccine. Early data shows their vaccine is over 94% effective.
Beshear says this is great news and provides hope for the future.
"If these pieces of data hold up, we now don't have just one, but we have two vaccines that may be 90% plus effective in fighting the coronavirus for a period of time and that means there could be two separate groups manufacturing, and getting more of a vaccine out there," Beshear said.