FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state saw 1,745 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, that is the highest number of new cases on a Monday since the pandemic began.
Beshear was asked about Pfizer's vaccine. Today, Pfizer announced early data shows their vaccine to be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19.
"If we end up with a virus that is not mutating a lot and a 90% effective vaccine, that's a lot of hope," Beshear said.
He added he wishes people take the news Pfizer provided from today and continue to push forward through the remainder of the pandemic.
Beshear urged people to wear a mask and practice social distancing on Wednesday for Veteran's Day.
The state has had a total of 122,567 total cases of COVID-19.
The state's positivity rate is 7.49% percent, that's the highest it's been since May.
1,133 people across the state are currently hospitalized from the COVID-19 virus. 300 people are in the intensive care unit.