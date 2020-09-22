FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state has seen 824 new positive cases of COVID-19. This has been an abnormally large number of new cases compared to what the state has been seeing over the past several days.
Beshear also says the state has surpassed a positivity rate over 4% once again.
The Governor has been encouraging the state to stay below the 4% mark, as he believes that is an encouraging sign. The state's positivity rate currently sits at 4.5%.
Beshear says he believes the state has become more lenient as of late in response to the virus.
He says the state has to continue to give effort to contain the virus or the economy and the ability for children to be in school will be effected.
Beshear says the state has not yet released guidance for Halloween. The holiday takes place in just over a month.
Beshear says adults should not have large parties and gatherings, but he did say children should may the opportunity to go "trick-or-treating". It will likely still have restrictions.