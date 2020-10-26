FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday the state is in a "significant and severe" escalation with COVID-19 cases.
"We had the highest Friday ever, this last Friday. We had the highest Saturday ever, this last Saturday. We had the highest Sunday ever, yesterday and now we have the highest Monday ever, all in a row," Beshear said.
The state saw 953 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
He says this is alarming because Mondays typically have a fewer number of cases compared to other days of the week because fewer COVID-19 reports come in.
As the state sees an increase in cases, Beshear provided a list of recommendations for counties in the COVID-19 "red zone." Beshear hopes these recommendations can help to slow the spread of the virus and cause a reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
Beshear's recommendations are listed below:
- Employers allow employees to work from home when possible.
- Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually.
- Reduce in-person shopping, order online or use curbside pickup option.
- Order take-out to avoid dining in restaurants and bars.
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines.
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
- Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance.
Beshear said the recommendations are not mandates, but they are recommendations on how each community can make their community safer.
He says they are not mandates, because "mandates only work if people follow them."