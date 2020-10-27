BESHEAR OCT 27

FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has "more COVID than ever before" as the state saw its highest number of new cases on a Tuesday at 1,786. 

The state is also seeing a 5.97 percent positivity rate. 

Beshear reiterated his COVID-19 red zone reduction recommendations. He introduced the recommendations Monday. They are as follows. 

  • Employers allow employees to work from home when possible.
  • Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually.
  • Reduce in-person shopping, order online or use curbside pickup option.
  • Order take-out to avoid dining in restaurants and bars.
  • Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines.
  • Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.
  • Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
  • Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
  • Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance.

kentucky Secretary of Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Michael J. Brown gave an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky's state correctional institutions.

He says, throughout the state's correctional facilities, there have been 1,164 total COVID-19 cases for inmates. 194 staff have tested positive as well.

Tags