FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has "more COVID than ever before" as the state saw its highest number of new cases on a Tuesday at 1,786.
The state is also seeing a 5.97 percent positivity rate.
Beshear reiterated his COVID-19 red zone reduction recommendations. He introduced the recommendations Monday. They are as follows.
- Employers allow employees to work from home when possible.
- Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually.
- Reduce in-person shopping, order online or use curbside pickup option.
- Order take-out to avoid dining in restaurants and bars.
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines.
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
- Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance.
kentucky Secretary of Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Michael J. Brown gave an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky's state correctional institutions.
He says, throughout the state's correctional facilities, there have been 1,164 total COVID-19 cases for inmates. 194 staff have tested positive as well.