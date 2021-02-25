FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday he and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will lead a virtual conversation with U.S. governors and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure proposal.
On Jan. 20, the National Governor's Association announced Gov. Beshear and Gov. McMaster to co-chair the Economic Recovery and Revitalization Task Force.
“I was deeply honored and humbled to be asked by the NGA to work on this crucially important issue,” Gov. Beshear said. “I said yes so Kentucky’s concerns and interests would be front and center as we sprint out of the pandemic, build our economy back stronger than before and lead in the post-COVID world. As Secretary Buttigieg has emphasized, we can’t do that without heavily investing in our infrastructure to make sure it’s pushing us forward, not holding us back.”
The discussion will take place during the NGA's virtual Winter Meeting, Thursday at 3:30 p.m., local time, and will focus on ending the COVID-19 public health crisis and launching a strong and equitable economic recovery.
The governor's office says governors will meet with President Biden virtually. You can watch the remarked livestreamed here.
Gov. Beshear will take questions on the NGA Winter Meeting after his 4 p.m. press briefing on COVID-19.
You can watch the governor's COVID-19 press briefing on Local 6's 6-3 channel at 4 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on our Facebook fan page.