MAYFIELD, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear will visit Mayfield, Kentucky, on Friday after the community was affected by flooding on Wednesday. The governor announced the visit during his Team Kentucky update on Thursday.
Beshear declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. He also activated price gouging laws to protect flood victims from overpriced goods and services from businesses that could take advantage of the situation.
During Thursday's video news conference, Beshear said four counties have declared local states of emergency: Carlisle, Graves, Hickman, and Fulton. Five cities within those counties have also declared states of emergency, including Arlington, Bardwell, Clinton, Cumberland and Mayfield.
Beshear said no one has requested state assistance as of Thursday's update, but Kentucky emergency management services have been mobilized to western Kentucky.
The governor also thanked utility workers for their quick action to restore power. "We are not fully out of the woods yet," Beshear said. "Please stay alert, avoid high water, and be careful."
Beshear said no flood-related deaths have been reported. He asked folks in affected communities to be careful so that fact does not change. "We can repair a home, replace a car, and ultimately we can replace stuff, but we can't replace people," Beshear said.
A reporter asked Beshear when he would be visiting the impacted areas. He said he would be in Mayfield on Friday to observe the flooding and storm damage.
He said he's been in contact with local officials to monitor the flooding situation.