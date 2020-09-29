FRANKFORT, KY -- At a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said fall time has the potential to be the most dangerous time of the pandemic we have seen in Kentucky. He said however, this does not have to be the case.
"We know that there is a vaccine in our future. We just have to get to the point where we can approve that it's effective and deploy it to enough people," Beshear said.
Beshear's comments were fitting, as Kentucky saw the second highest number of new cases in a day since the pandemic began at 1,018 new cases.
“When we have 1,018 cases, it means we're going to lose more people moving forward," Beshear said.
Beshear also reported eight new deaths due to COVID-19 throughout the state.
The deaths reported Tuesday include a 93-year-old woman from Bell County; an 86-year-old man from Bullitt County; a 77-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman from Floyd County; a 71-year-old woman from Henderson County; a 68-year-old man from Hickman County; and two women, ages 86 and 87, from Kenton County.