Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces extension of partnership with Ernst and Young for UI claims

FRANKFORT, KY -- In a COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will be extending their partnership with Ernst and Young accounting firm through the end of the year in an effort to resolve 70,000 unemployment insurance disputed claims.
"EY has been helping us process and adjudicate UI claims since July the 1st. As a reminder they are one of the big four accounting firms and consulting firms and has significant experience in this area." Beshear said.
Beshear also announced there are 807 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The positivity rate for the state currently sits at 4.40 percent.
Beshear also gave an update on cases in schools.
He reported 174 active cases in K-12 students, and 68 cases in K-12 faculty and staff. The numbers are based on 180 Kentucky schools.