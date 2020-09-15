FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced today, the state will be adding an hour to the state's current bar curfew.
This is to allow businesses more time to serve customers during sports season.
"That was a specific request from those in the restaurant industry," Beshear said. "We thought it was reasonable, but again, let's make sure that whether you're in that industry or any other that has some rules or regulations that you're trying to do it right and that you're not trying to find a way to get around it."
Beshear also announced the state has seen 745 new cases of COVID-19, Tuesday, this a large increase from Monday.
The state has seen 58,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.