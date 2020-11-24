FRANKFORT, KY --- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,690 new cases of COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
That is the ninth highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a day for Kentucky.
The state has seen a total of 162,838 cases of the virus.
Beshear was asked what needs to happen for restrictions to be eased or lifted.
"We want to see in the very least, a slowing of the growth," Beshear said. "We talk about COVID right now being a fast moving train, and you gotta slow it down before you can stop it, and you gotta stop it before you can turn it around."
The Governor was also asked about restaurants that continue with indoor dining, denying the state's mandate that restricts indoor dining currently. He says, this is a violation of law and those restaurants that continue to break the law will lose their food licenses.
During his COVID-19 briefing today, Beshear urged people to wear masks. He says not wearing a mask does not make someone "tougher". He added, it shows care for people around you.
17 new deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 complications.