FRANKFORT, KY -- At a COVID-19 briefing today, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a new executive order regarding evictions throughout the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
$15 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds will be set aside to create a "Healthy at Home" eviction relief fund.
Also, landlords must give tenants 30 days notice of their intent to evict for nonpayment of rent.
During the 30 days, the landlord must meet and confer. Beshear hopes this will give landlords and tenants a chance to work out agreements.
And finally, no penalties, late fees or interest can be charged relating to nonpayment of rent from March 6 through December 31, 2020.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association recently upheld their decision to begin fall sports on September 7.
Beshear said he will not overturn their decision, although he does not think it is a good idea.
"We are not going to overturn that decision, and it is not because I think that it is a good decision or a wise decision," Beshear said.
Beshear also mentioned four acts he urges Kentucky residents to do.
The first is to register to vote.
"There are going to be more ways to vote now then ever before."
"There is no excuse to not vote this year," Beshear said.
The second act was to fill out the census.
"It's being a good neighbor. It's making sure those with the greatest of need, get some help to hopefully change their life, and hopefully generations to come," Beshear said.
Another act was for Kentuckians to restrict travel, specifically to states under Kentucky's travel advisory. The states on the updated travel advisory are Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Nevada and Idaho.
The final act Beshear urged was testing. He says while many states have declined in testing as of late, Kentucky has increased.
"There are options all over Kentucky, there are options close to you."
If you are going to engage in new activities, or you haven't been tested in a while, please, get tested," Beshear said.