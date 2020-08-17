FRANKFORT, KY -- At a COVID-19 briefing Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced he not only hopes, but expects schools to return to in-person learning on September 28th.
Beshear says that Kentucky can learn from other states that have reopened their schools.
Beshar also said he hopes that the state has reached a plateau of new COVID-19 cases. While plateauing is a positive, Beshear warned the state will need to see a decrease in positivity rate for more activities and places to reopen.
"Plateauing is better than increasing,"
"But, what we saw with re-opening, we will be better off if we get a true decrease in the overall numbers, and we certainly have to have a decrease in our positivity rate to make it safe to do other things.” Beshear said.
Beshear mentioned the state is reporting 376 new cases on Monday, significantly down from the daily average as of late.