FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update Monday on the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine distribution.
Beshear called the two vaccines currently closest to distribution "miracles."
He added that in one trial, Moderna's vaccine was 100% effective in severe cases.
He says if the effectiveness seen so far by the vaccines hold, COVID-19 could be treated similar to a cold or a minor flu.
Beshear says the first allocation of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available in Kentucky, in the middle of December 2020.
"This will all depend on when it gets initial approval, and then the shipping occurs," Beshear said. "We believe we can get the first allocation of the Moderna vaccine as early as two weeks after we get the Pfizer vaccine."
He added that initially, the shipments of the vaccines are going to be very limited.
Beshear announced during the first shipment, the state will see 38,025 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
"Those will be provided to 38,025 individuals," Beshear said. "We can go ahead and provide everybody the first of these shots and then we will receive the boosters because the Pfizer vaccine, and Moderna take two separate shots separated by about three weeks."
Beshear says the state will be providing their COVID-19 distribution plan to the federal government this week.
For the first shipment, two groups will receive the vaccine. The first group is long-term care residents and staff. Long-term care residents make up almost 66% of the deaths due to COVID-19, according to Beshear.
The second group that will receive the initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccines are front-line healthcare workers.
In late December, Kentucky is expected to receive 76,700 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine.
Beshear reiterated that although the vaccine distribution news is positive, people throughout the state still need to practice COVID-19 precautions.
Kentucky saw 2,124 new cases Monday.
12 new deaths have been reported.
The positivity rate sits at 9.42%,