FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state saw the highest number of new cases on a Monday by a significant amount.
On Monday, the state saw 2,135 new cases of COVID-19.
"The surge is very real, today we have the highest number of cases we have ever had on a Monday, I'm tired of having to report that," Beshear said. "I'm tired of watching our people suffer knowing that everyday we have a new record. More people are going to need to go to the hospital and more people are going to die."
Beshear also warned that hospitals throughout the state may be overwhelmed if the state sees a COVID-19 case surge over Thanksgiving.
“Right now we face a shock to our healthcare system,” Beshear said. “We are in a dangerous escalation of this virus. If we don’t stop, even with all the work that those individuals have put in, they will not be able to save as many of us as if we help them.”
The state now has 160,232 total cases of the virus.
The state's positivity rate is 8.97%, a slight decrease.