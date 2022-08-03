ASSOCIATED PRESS — Temperatures were expected to soar on Wednesday in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out from the wreckage of massive flooding, many in places without electricity.
The rising heat and humidity meant heat index values near 100 by midday, a steam bath that will continue through Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.
More than 400 National Guardsmen have been deployed across the disaster area, and the death toll remains at 37, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Cooling centers were opened after forecasters warned of the risk of heat-related illnesses in an advisory issued for the flood-ravaged area.
More than 1,300 people have been rescued, and crews were still trying to reach some people who remain cut off by floods or mudslides. About 5,000 customers still lacked electricity in eastern Kentucky as of Wednesday morning, according to Poweroutages.com. Emergency shelters housed hundreds of residents who had homes destroyed or damaged.
Beshear had mentioned the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, set up to assist those impacted by the floods. He said it's raised over $3 million so far with first payments going out for 11 funerals.
The historic flooding also hit areas just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia, where some people also remained without power.
President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to counties flooded after 8 to 10.5 inches of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region.
