FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order to mandate that Kentuckians wear masks public places.
The order will go into effect at 4 p.m. Central Time on Friday. Beshear says customers in retail, grocery and most forward facing businesses will be required to wear masks. People will be expected to wear masks in indoor and outdoor public places where it is not possible to maintain 6 feet of social distance from others.
“It's no longer voluntary. It’s mandatory, and I’m willing to take whatever criticism comes with that," Beshear said. The governor said he believes wearing masks will enable Kentucky businesses to remain open as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Beshear said there are some exceptions to the mandate, such as children under 5 years old and people with health conditions that would prevent them from wearing them.
Beshear noted that the state has seen higher numbers of new cases over the past five days. The governor announced 333 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s total since testing began to 18,245.
The governor said 457 Kentucky coronavirus cases are currently hospitalized, including 105 people in intensive care units. Beshear said Kentucky’s hospital beds are at 60% occupancy, and ICU beds are at 73.55% capacity. He said 25.9% of hospital ventilators are occupied, which he noted is a good number even without the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear also announced four new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 612.
To date, Beshear said 4,939 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness.