Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in Kentucky in response to the ongoing nationwide shortage of infant formula.
The order activates Kentucky's price-gouging laws in an effort to prevent predatory pricing amid the shortage.
The Food and Drug Administration issued recalls of certain Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formula products earlier this year because four infants were hospitalized with bacterial infections. All four babies consumed formula made by Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan. Two of the infants died.
Abbott halted production in the Michigan plant, which media outlets have reported supplied as much as a fifth of the nation's infant formula supply. The company on Saturday restarted production, beginning with its hypoallergenic EleCare product. But, the company said the first batches of that formula are expected to be available to families around June 20, and it will take even longer for other products made at that plant to become available.
President Joe Biden in May invoked the Defense Production Act to hasten infant formula production and authorized flights to bring in formula from other countries.
In May, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a warning to parents and guardians about scammers targeting families struggling to find formula.
“Scammers often attempt to take advantage of those in stressful situations, and right now that can include Kentuckians who are desperately trying to find formula for their babies," Cameron said in a statement. "We encourage parents to report suspected baby formula scams to our office immediately at ag.ky.gov/scams.” Scams can also be reported in Kentucky by calling 1-888-432-9257.
Announcing the executive order barring formula price gouging, the governor's office said the attorney general has not yet reported any claims of price gouging to the governor or asked for the state's price-gouging laws to be activated. But, other states have reported price gouging and are taking steps to address it.
Beshear encourages anyone who has encountered formula price gouging to report it to the attorney general's office via an online complaint form. Those found to have violated the order could face thousands of dollars in fines.
“By implementing our price gouging laws, we can make sure that families are not being charged more than they should to obtain a critical supply of formula to feed their baby,” Beshear said in a statement. “I urge families to immediately report any instance of price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.”
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the state also encourages families to “reach out to all available resources in their community, including local health departments, pediatricians, food pantries, community action councils and other supporting agencies to meet the nutritional needs of their infants and to ensure they thrive. We also encourage all eligible families to enroll in WIC or SNAP to help during this shortage.”
Beshear's state of emergency can remain in effect for 30 days, but local officials can request an extension if needed.
