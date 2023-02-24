Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday declared a state of emergency because of severe weather events that impacted many communities across the state last week.
Beshear also activated Kentucky's price gouging laws in an effort to protect families dealing with storm damage from predatory pricing of goods and services.
The governor's office notes that multiple counties and cities have declared local states of emergency because of damage caused by the storms, which brought heavy rain, hail and high winds, with some areas experiencing flooding, landslides and mudslides. Beshear's office says the Kentucky state of emergency aims to help those communities get the state and federal resources they need to clean up the damage and rebuild.
According to the governor's office, the communities that have declared local states of emergency include:
Counties:
- Boyle
- Breathitt
- Clay
- Jackson
- Johnson
- Knott
- Lawrence
- Lee
- Leslie
- Letcher
- Magoffin
- Owsley
- Powell
- Wolfe
Cities:
- McKee
- Manchester
- Salyersville
“Sadly, we are once again having to take action to support our communities and Kentucky families impacted by severe weather,” Beshear said in a statement Friday. “Kentucky Emergency Management has been monitoring the events and working with counties impacted across the state to submit damage assessments. We anticipate that we will reach the threshold for a federal declaration, and we will request it at the right time.”
Beshear's office encourages anyone who needs help dealing with the stress and distress associated with damaging storms and other disasters is encouraged to call or text the national Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990. The governor's office says the helpline offers a "24/7, year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone in the U.S./territories struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster."
Download the document below to read Beshear's state of emergency declaration.