FRANKFORT, KY —– In the first COVID-19 update of the new year, Gov. Andy Beshear discussed the state’s elevated positivity rate.
Beshear attributed the rise to some labs and public testing sites being closed over the holiday. In the release, it said due to testing sites being closed the percentage of tests conducted in medical settings where patients are experiencing symptoms and suspect they have the virus.
“Every day we are reminded how fragile the progress we have made in defeating this virus really is,” Gov. Beshear said. “We will wait and watch closely over the coming days and weeks to gauge the impact the holidays may have had on our recent success in slowing new case growth. With more vaccines arriving in 2021, we have a new sense of hope but right now we must all continue to do our part to stop this virus, including wearing a mask and avoiding large in-person gatherings.”
Gov. Beshear reported 1,470 new COVID-19 cases for Jan. 2 and 3,124 cases for Jan 1.
The governor warned about an increasing positivity rate on Wednesday ahead of the New Year holiday. On Wednesday Dec. 30 the positivity rate was 9.09%. Beshear reported a positivity rate of 9.89% on Thursday Dec. 31, 10.32% on Friday Jan. 1 and 10.79% on Saturday Jan. 2.
Case Information
Thursday, Dec. 31 , Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 3,124
- New deaths: 14
- Positivity rate: 10.32%
- Total deaths: 2,676
- Currently hospitalized: 1,671
- Currently in ICU: 423
- Currently on ventilator: 216
Saturday, Jan. 2 , Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 1,470
- New deaths: 22
- Positivity rate: 10.79%
- Total deaths: 2,698
- Currently hospitalized: 1,635
- Currently in ICU: 428
- Currently on ventilator: 211
More Information
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long-term care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidance, red zone counties, red zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.