FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear was set to give his State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday, but has rescheduled his remarks to Thursday as unrest continues to unfold in Washington, D.C.
Rioters professing support for President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday aimed at stopping the peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.
Beshear's office says the governor and legislative leaders agreed to delay the speech until 7 p.m. Thursday.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Beshear said:
"Based on the events at our nation’s Capitol, the Senate President, Speaker of the House and I have jointly agreed to delay the joint session for the State of the Commonwealth and the Budget address to 7 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 7. We all recognize the gravity of this situation."
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Beshear released a video statement calling the rioters "domestic terrorists."
