FRANKFORT, KY — June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, a time of celebration for the nation's LGBTQ+ communities and their allies.
Wednesday, on the last day of this year's Pride Month, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation marking June 2021 as Pride Month.
This is the first time a governor has proclaimed Pride Month in Kentucky.
"All Kentuckians deserve the right to fairness, respect, dignity, the right to be heard and the right to be who they are," Beshear said in a statement shared via Facebook. "Today, for the first time in the history of the commonwealth, I am honored to proclaim June 2021 as Pride Month. As Governor, I’m proud to stand with and support our LGBTQ+ Kentuckians. As we end this month, let us commit to continued progress and support as we build a better Kentucky for all."
June was originally chosen for Pride Month in honor of the Stonewall uprising in June of 1969 in New York City that was a major tipping point in the Gay Liberation Movement. In addition to parades and other celebrations, memorials are held to remember those killed because of hate crimes or who died because of HIV/AIDS. The month is also a time to recognize the positive impact LGBTQ+ individuals have had in our nation's history.
Click here for more information about Pride Month from the Library of Congress.
