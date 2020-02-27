LYON COUNTY, KY - Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White worked for years to help come up with a way to combat the Asian carp problem. Over the past year, with the help of the state and federal government, progress has been made, but he believes that progress could be in jeopardy.
"It's completely stripping away everything that we've worked for up to this date," says White.
In 2017, the fees to register a motorboat in Kentucky increased to help fund boat ramp maintenance, programs to combat Asian carp, and lake law enforcement. The Asian carp programs the fee funds include subsidies for commercial fisherman, the Kentucky fish center in Lyon County, and research on the fish barrier at Barkley Dam.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's proposed budget takes the $5.5 million generated by the registration fee and transfers the funds to another account.
"That's what this money was raised for. That's why boaters paid extra in fees, so that things like this can be taken care of, and we can't pull the rug from underneath them mid-stream and say we've changed our mind on what we told you these registration fees are for," says White.
The Kentucky Fish Center in Lyon County has given commercial fishermen a close place to sell the carp once they catch them. If the funding for the center were to disappear, the Kentucky Fish Center might be forced to close. The next closest place to take the carp is in Wickliff, which is an hour and a half away from the lake area. It's a scenario Kentucky Fish Center manager James Story says would be bad for fishermen.
"With no other markets available, the program for the state would fail, because their goal was eradication. And without a place to sell fish, people are not going to fish," says Story.
White says this is something he hopes gets resolved before the budget is passed.
"It can't. We just can't allow this to happen," says White.
We reached out to Governor Beshear's office about the issue, and they sent us the following statement:
“The governor fully funded the Department for Fish and Wildlife in the proposed budget – they are not taking any cut. In fact, the governor’s proposed budget provides $14 million more to the department than the current budget. The governor is committed to combating Asian carp by providing nearly $2 million to fight the invasive species, with another $4 million provided by the federal government. In addition, the department is also receiving $12.5 million from onetime federal funding sources. The department never requested boat registration funds to be used to fight Asian carp, and this is not the first time the judge-executive has spread incorrect information about the governor.” says Deputy Communication Director Sebastian Kitchen."
However, the Courier Journal reported in 2017, when the boater registration fees were raised, Ron Brooks with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said a sizeable chunk of the new funds would go toward controlling and managing Asian carp, particularly in Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.
State Rep. Steven Rudy says the House's version of the budget will look very different. He says he hopes that both chambers of the General Assembly will pass a budget by April 1.
