Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to make an announcement regarding medical marijuana on Tuesday.
Medical cannabis is not currently legal in Kentucky, but Beshear has said he supports its legalization. The governor Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee earlier this year, after a medical marijuana legalization bill stalled out in the state Senate. In September, the governor's office announced that the advisory committee reported that many adults in the commonwealth favor medical marijuana legalization.
Beshear's office says the governor will provide an update on medical marijuana in Kentucky at 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday in the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
The governor will be joined by Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey, Public Protection Cabinet Secretary Ray Perry, addiction specialist Dr. Linda McClain and veteran and advocate Jared Bonvell.