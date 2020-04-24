FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Democratic governor has vetoed abortion legislation pushed by Republican lawmakers.
The bill would have given the state's anti-abortion attorney general authority to regulate abortion clinics. It also would have given Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron the power to suspend abortions as an elective procedure during the coronavirus outbreak.
Another part of the vetoed measure would have required doctors to provide life-sustaining care for an infant born alive after a failed abortion attempt. The measure cleared the legislature in the waning hours of this year’s legislative session. As a result, lawmakers won’t have an opportunity to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto.
In a statement, Cameron called the governor's decision to veto the bill "reprehensible."
"The Governor, who claims to have everyday family values, vetoed a bill that would require babies born after failed abortions to receive live-saving medical care," Cameron writes. "His veto is an affront to the people of Kentucky, whose elected representatives voted in a bipartisan manner for the bill."