FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill that would have shielded an array of information about judges, police and prosecutors from public scrutiny in the state.
The measure passed shortly before the legislative session ended and had drawn a backlash from open-records advocates.
The Democratic governor’s veto kills the measure this year, since the Republican-dominated legislature won't have a chance to consider an override. In his veto message Thursday, Beshear said the bill was “overly broad” and “impractical.”
Beshear says the public safety concerns that led to the bill’s passage were “more properly” dealt with in an anti-doxxing measure that he signed into law Thursday.
The vetoed bill would have allowed any police officer, prosecutor and some court employees — along with their relatives — to shield an array of personal information from the public. The shielded information would have included identifying information about a residence, property tax records, vehicle registration and employment assignments.
