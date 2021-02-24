FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor is urging lawmakers to move past an impeachment effort against him for his actions to combat COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear says a legislative panel made the “right choice” when it recommended no action be taken on a petition calling for his impeachment.
Beshear on Wednesday said it's time to renew respect for the role of government and how it works.
The committee Tuesday night wrapped up its review of impeachment efforts targeting the top levels of Kentucky government. It recommended that neither the Democratic governor nor the Republican attorney general face removal from office.
