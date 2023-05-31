FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission announced Wednesday plans to pursue new therapeutic treatment options for Kentuckians affected by opioid use disorder.

The commission says their proposal includes investigating new treatments to "reverse the chemical effects of opioid addiction," including withdrawal symptoms.

They say they will collaborate with the community and private organizations to study new treatment models and seek clinical validation for what they call the "next generation of opioid treatment."

Chairman and Executive Director of the KYOAAC Bryan Hubbard said in a statement included in the release that Kentucky must overcome the opioid epidemic "by all means necessary."

“As we begin the next phase in our fight against this crisis, we must explore any treatment option that demonstrates breakthrough therapeutic potential. Our goal is to investigate the creation of a new standard for treating opioid dependence, so we can finally end this cycle of pain in the Commonwealth," he explained.

According to the release, the number of opioid deaths in Kentucky decreased by about five percent from 2022, but they're still up 60 percent from 2019. In the past three years, 7,665 Kentuckians have reportedly died from overdose.

Retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Martin Steele, who also serves as CEO of Reason for Hope and President of the Veteran Mental Health Leadership Coalition, said in a statement included in the release that Veterans were "on the front lines of the opioid and mental health crises."

He says Wednesday's announcement is a step in the right direction to Kentucky becoming a leader in opioid use disorder treatment.

According to the release, some existing addiction treatment models have modest success rates, but some models are subject to misuse.

"Prevailing opioid use disorder treatment models carry an average cost of $139,200 per person per recovery attempt," the release explains.

And from January 1, 2017 to May 26, 2023, pharmaceutical companies billed Kentucky Medicaid over $1 million for 101,883,355 doses of suboxone, which the commission calls one of the most common and presently effective medications for treating opioid use disorder.

The United States Food and Drug Administration approved for the first time an over-the-counter Narcan nasal spray in March, in hopes of improving access to the opioid antidote.

Before the spray was approved, Turning Point Recovery Community Center Director Brandon Fitch explained how important it was to have Narcan on hand.

"If a person is experiencing an overdose due to fentanyl or an opioid use, it can bring them back, revive them and give them another chance to seek recovery," Fitch explained.

Fentanyl in particular has been a driving force in overdose deaths in the state - and around the country.

In February, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden told Local 6 the fentanyl crisis was becoming overwhelming, and McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman said fentanyl was extremely unpredictable.

"Fentanyl in our area is the new methamphetamine, and it’s quickly overtaking what we are focusing our efforts on," Norman said.

Hayden and Norman each said they believed putting an end to the opioid epidemic would take a community effort.

That's one reason why Sheriff Norman said he's trying to help folks who are struggling with addiction through the McCracken County Badges of Hope program — where deputies will help you find treatment if you call and request it.

If you are struggling with addiction and need help, there are several other organizations you can get in touch with.

To speak with a on-on-one specialist who can connect you with treatment via the SAMHSA National Helpline, call (833) 859-4357.

To find information about available space in treatment programs or local providers, click here.

To get in touch with the Kentucky Addiction Centers, call the office at (859) 739-3552 or click here and fill out the request form.

To get in touch with Addiction Recovery Care, click here or call (888) 894-9474.

To get in touch with Turning Point Addiction Recovery Community Center, click here or call (270) 442-7121.