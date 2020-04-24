PADUCAH — Beginning next week, health care practitioners such as dentists, physical therapists, chiropractors and eye doctors can resume non-urgent services in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement on Thursday as part of the state's phased approach to reopening the economy safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor's office says that starting on Monday, April 27, health care practitioners can resume non-urgent/emergent services, diagnostic radiology and lab services in hospital outpatient settings, health care clinics and medical offices, physical therapy clinics, and chiropractic, dental and optometry offices.
The state also provided safety guidelines for those offices when they reopen on Monday. They are detailed below:
Telehealth
In all phases, health care practitioners should still maximize telehealth rather than in-person services.
Visitation
Health care facilities should still not allow visitors except when necessary in end-of-life situations, or for vulnerable populations or minors, and even then, visitations should be kept to a minimum.
Waiting Rooms
Health care facilities should also eliminate traditional waiting room or common seating areas and use non-traditional alternatives, for example, a parking lot "lobby."
Social Distancing
Health care facilities should maintain social distancing, keeping people at least six feet apart in all possible settings, and employ other steps to minimize direct contact between individuals within the health care setting.
Screening and Sanitization
Health care facilities should screen all health care workers, patients and others for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival for shift or visit. Staff should be required to stay home if sick. Staff should plan for and ensure enhanced workplace sanitizing, enhanced hand hygiene compliance, and easily accessible hand sanitizer throughout the facility.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
Each health care setting must be able to procure necessary PPE via normal supply chains.
All health care providers and staff must wear surgical/procedural masks and gloves while in health care office/facility.
All patients and other persons in health care office/facility must:
- Wear a surgical/procedural mask while in health care facility
- Wear either a surgical/procedural mask or cloth mask/face covering in all other health care settings
Special Considerations
In high-touch clinical settings (e.g., physical therapy, chiropractic, etc.), health care workers should wear non-latex gloves in addition to enhanced hand hygiene practices described above. Any objects and contact surfaces used for clinical services should be sanitized between patients.
In high-aerosol risk outpatient settings (e.g., dentistry, oral surgery, pulmonary services, etc.), we seek additional input from these professionals regarding steps to assure the safety of both their patients and clinical staff.
Bryan Krueger, a physical therapist and owner of Atlas Physical Therapy in Paducah, said he and his staff will be ready to follow the state guidelines come Monday, when they reopen to provide non-urgent services.
"Excited. Relieved to at least know for us what that path forward would look like," said Krueger.
Krueger said over the past month, they've only been allowed to see about 10% of their patients — those who require urgent services, like people who just had surgery.
"Patients that really, if they don't receive the services we provide, are at a high risk of developing a significant decline or functional decline over time.," he said.
But that drastic reduction in clients has been "crushing" for Atlas. Like many businesses, layoffs were necessary.
"We've got, all together, well over 20 employees to support," said Krueger. "So it's been a challenge to say the least."
Krueger said his staff has already been doing some of the things on the state guidelines, including taking the temperatures of all their patients that had been coming in for urgent services, as well as the temperatures of every employee daily. In addition, patients will not be gathered in the waiting room. Rather, they will remain in their vehicles and come in when a staff member gets them.
"I do think it's very important that as health care providers we handle this new opening, handle it properly and handle it right," said Krueger. "I think we owe it to our community and to those businesses that haven't opened up yet to make sure we follow the guidelines, the way they've been laid out by the governor, and that we do this right. We have an opportunity to set a good example for the rest of the community, and prove that as a community, that we can do this together."