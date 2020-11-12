(AP) -- Kentucky's Supreme Court has upheld the governor's authority to issue coronavirus-related orders putting restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to the contain spread of COVID-19.
The unanimous ruling Thursday delivers a victory for Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in a legal fight with the state's Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron.
The case revolved around the governor's emergency powers. The court's decision comes amid Kentucky's worst outbreak of the virus. The Supreme Court ruled Beshear's orders are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, saying the pandemic "is precisely" the type of emergency requiring a response by the governor under state law.
“This is a decisive ruling and it is a win that protects all Kentuckians,” Beshear said, adding that he hopes it persuades more people to follow guidelines aimed at stemming the virus’s spread.
Beshear provided a statement and answered questions from reporters regarding the state supreme court’s decision at 10:30 a.m.
He urged lawmakers to leave the emergency powers intact, adding that governors across the country have imposed similar orders to combat the pandemic.
"This concept that we’re going to fight in the legislative session over this, let’s just get through COVID," he said in the virtual briefing. “And then anybody can look at it. We’ll have a conversation on it. The last thing I want to do is to keep an emergency for COVID in place when it is not needed. I want to get out of this thing as much as anybody else.”
Responding to the decision, Cameron vowed to keep defending constitutional rights, saying there’s never been a more important time to do so “when the limits of executive power are being stretched.”
