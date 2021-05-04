The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the following roads are closed or blocked due to water over the road in KYTC District 1:
Fulton County
KY 239 is blocked by downed trees and power lines from KY 116/State Line Road to the KY 94 intersection - duration est. at several hours
KY 166/Middle Road has downed trees and power lines at numerous location -duration unknown
NOTE: Fulton County Sheriff Dept reports a large area of downed trees and power lines mainly between Cayce and Fulton - Motorists should avoid the area due to ongoing cleanup operations
Hickman County
KY 123 is closed at the 14 to 16 mile marker in the Hailwell Corner Area at the Obion Creek Bridge. Signs are posted.
Marshall County
Due to power outages, several traffic signals in the Benton and Calvert City area are in 'flash mode.' You should treat these sections as a 4-way stop.
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed at the 1 to 2 mile marker just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection. Signs are posted
Drivers should be alert for other locations where water is over roadways. If you encounter a flooded roadway that is not marked with signage, please take note of the specific location with a mile point, crossroad, or other nearby landmark and report it to your local 911 call center.
Remember: Turn around, don't drown.