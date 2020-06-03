WASHINGTON D.C. - The Kentucky Hospital Research and Education Foundation will receive $1,805,649 to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The federal funding, distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, was made available by the CARES act which became the largest economic rescue package in history, and led it to enactment in about a week.
“Kentucky’s healthcare professionals have courageously responded to COVID-19 as we continue to learn more about the virus and its effects." said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
"I recently had the chance to personally thank some of Kentucky’s medical workers for their brave efforts to keep our communities safe and healthy. I’ll continue working as Senate Majority Leader to provide the resources to support their inspirational mission.” he added.
“The Kentucky Hospital Association is delighted to learn of these much needed grants to our hospitals and to the Kentucky Hospital Research and Education Foundation,” said KHA President Nancy Galvagni.
In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has had an $11 billion impact in Kentucky so far.