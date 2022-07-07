Santa Claus is coming to west Kentucky to help families impacted by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak during a series of Christmas in July parties Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
Families impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak are invited to attend the parties, where they can receive toys, food and other gifts.
In December, the governor and first lady Britainy Beshear launched the Western Kentucky Toy Drive to make sure families who lost so much to the deadly storms would have Christmas gifts for their children and teens. Beshear says the drive collected between 100,000 and 200,000 toys, as well as thousands of shoes and tens of thousands of gift cards. The donations came from people in at least 36 states, including donations from as far away as Alaska. The first lady hosted four parties to deliver the gifts, and volunteers brought gifts to families who could not attend those events.
"Our team worked right up to the night of Christmas Eve to make sure every family who'd asked us for help got the toys that they needed from the first lady and/or Santa Claus. Even after giving out the toys, we still have a ton of them left. That's why the first lady is going to host six more events in the next few days to share additional gifts with western Kentucky families," Beshear said during his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday.
The gifts that will be given during the Christmas in July events include gifts left over from December's events and gifts that were donated for those events but weren't delivered until after Christmas. The governor says there will also be food, and Santa Claus will make a special summer appearance at each event.
Beshear said the events are "a way to remind all of Team Kentucky of the true meaning of Christmas again now, during the summer season, as western Kentucky continues to rebuild and recover."
Tornado survivors who wish to participate in the Christmas in July events can click here to RSVP.
The event schedule, with the location of each event, is as follows:
|Date/Time
|County
|Location
|Friday, July 8
9 to 11 a.m.
|Taylor County
|Campbellsville High School
230 West Main Street #2
Campbellsville, KY
|Friday, July 8
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Warren County
|Barren River Area Development District
177 Graham Avenue
Bowling Green, KY
|Monday, July 11
10 a.m. to noon
|Muhlenberg County
|Bremen Community Volunteer Fire Department
51 College Street
Bremen, KY
|Monday, July 11
12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
|Hopkins County
|Dawson Springs High School
317 Eli Street
Dawson Springs, KY
|Tuesday, July 12
1 to 3 p.m.
|Graves County
|Purchase Area Development District
1002 Medical Drive
Mayfield, KY
|Tuesday, July 12
3 to 5 p.m.
|Marshall County
|Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Campground
727 Gilbertsville Highway
Gilbertsville, KY
For more information about the events, visit governor.ky.gov/toydrive.