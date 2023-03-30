A bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky won final passage in the state legislature, passing in the Senate Thursday evening in a 25-12 vote.
The measure, House Bill 551, will also regulate and tax sports wagering in Kentucky. Sports betting will be regulated under the authority of the authority of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
Net proceeds will be earmarked for the permanent pension fund in the General Fund.
HB 551 was sponsored by Rep. Michael Meredith and carried in the Senate by Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer.
In a statement released after Thursday's vote, Thayer said he was pleased that the Senate approved Meredith's bill and congratulated the representative for “carrying on the good work of our good friend, Adam Koenig, and I was honored to carry the bill in the Senate."
"Sports betting is something I have wanted for Kentucky for a long time because I view it as an extension of our time-honored tradition of betting on horse races," Thayer's statement reads in part. "I look forward to Kentuckians being able to place their wagers right here in the commonwealth instead of traveling across state lines to spend their money in other states. This is a great day for the commonwealth and its people. Freedom won the day."
A news release from the Legislative Research Commission notes that Kentucky is one of 17 states where sports betting has been prohibited. Missouri is the only state bordering Kentucky that allows some form of sports betting.
The bill next moves to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk for consideration. Legislators say the measure will take effect 90 days after its filing with the secretary of state's office.