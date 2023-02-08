WEST KENTUCKY — A Kentucky House bill would eliminate the 6% sales tax on feminine hygiene products.
According to the National Organization for Women, the average woman will spend up to $18,000 on feminine products in her lifetime. Girls can start their menstrual cycle in the third grade and will have it into womanhood until menopause.
Alicia Ellison says removing this tax would allow her to spend more money on other necessities.
"Because it is a necessity that we really really need. It's really expensive for these items that we do need, and it's a monthly expense," Ellison says.
Ellison says she has a sister who has three daughters, adding more monthly expenses.
Paducah Public School's Health Coordinator Jessica Colburn says the district sees girls from the third-grade to high school seniors every day needing those resources.
"The school provides products as well, but this will also help. We don't charge the kids anything at all. We will be able to give them more things they need, so they don't have to spare anything," Colburn says.
Colburn told Local 6 the district will see five to 10 girls a day, and for some the school is their only resource for feminine products.
"This is a medical necessity item. Like, no person should go without anything they need medically, because it's not like we chose this," Colburn says.
Right now, 22 states charge sales tax on period products. The sales taxes range from 4% to 7% in Indiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. Five U.S. states do not have a statewide sales tax at all, regardless of the product.
If the bill passes, it would go into effect on July 1, 2023.