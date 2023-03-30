Weather Alert

.A potent storm system will move into our area on Friday, when southwest winds will increase ahead of a cold front. Winds will become westerly behind the front Friday evening. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. The advisory is along and west of a line from Mount Vernon to Marion Illinois, then to Paducah and Murray Kentucky. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible in thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&