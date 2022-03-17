FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has advanced a measure that would bar transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity from sixth grade to college.
Because the the Republican-backed bill was amended in House, it now heads back to the Senate for concurrence.
Under the proposal, the gender of a student for the purpose of determining athletic eligibility would be determined by the ”student’s certified birth certificate as originally issued at the time of birth or adoption.”
If it passes into law, Kentucky would join a growing number of GOP-dominated states adopting similar bans, though the bans have been challenged in several states as violations of federal law. In almost every one of those states, sponsors have been unable to cite a single instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems.
Kentucky’s lawmakers also voted Thursday to replace Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents. Under the new legislation, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear would be required to appoint eight new board members by April 4. That bill, which received bipartisan support in both chambers, now heads to the governor.
More details: https://bit.ly/3JrzzxJ