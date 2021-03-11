Kentucky State Capitol Building

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced legislation to make it easier for students to cross district lines and let them tap into funding pools for school expenses.

The measure was passed by the House on Thursday evening in a 51-45 vote, hours after it cleared a committee. The bill now heads to the Senate.

The bill would allow for creation of education opportunity accounts, backed by donations.

Access to the funding would be limited to students from low- and middle-income families. Third-party groups would manage the accounts and donors would receive a tax credit. The grants could be used for tuition, online learning, tutoring, therapy, textbooks and other services.

School districts also would have to create policies allowing students to attend schools there if they live in other districts.

School choice proposals and tax credit scholarships have been discussed in Kentucky for years, but the bill’s sudden emergence as a GOP priority with only a few days left in this year’s session struck a nerve with some public education advocates.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3qGkDBy