The Kentucky House of Representatives has passed a measure that would ban so-called "gray machines," cash payout games resembling slot machines.
Supporters of the measure say the machines, which have been showing up in places like gas stations and bars, constitute illegal gambling because they fell outside of the forms of gambling that are regulated in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's Bottom Line News reports that the measure, House Bill 594, passed in the House Wednesday in a 64-32 vote.
Last week, the measure had stalled when House members voted to table it.
In a statement released after Wednesday's House vote, a group supporting the measure, Kentuckians Against Illegal Gambling, says it applauds "the Kentucky House of Representatives for quickly reconsidering and passing House Bill 594 to ban illegal gray machines."
"This was the right decision to protect Kentucky’s future. We urge the Senate to quickly follow suit and stop the massive proliferation of illegal gray machine gambling that is threatening the safety of Kentucky families and communities," the KAIG's statement continues. "Passing HB 594 is the only certain and viable option to prevent every restaurant, gas station and convenience store in the Commonwealth from becoming a mini casino— bringing robberies, underage gambling, and violent crime to our communities."
A group that supports the machines, also referred to as "skill games," also released a statement Wednesday.
The statement from Kentucky Merchants and Amusement Coalition President Wes Jackson was posted to Twitter by journalist Austin Horn with the Lexington Herald-Leader. In it, Jackson says "It's no secret that this is a Churchill Downs-backed bill."
"While they seek to ban a few skill games that are helping struggling small businesses they simultaneously pushed a bill that gives the tracks exclusive rights to sports wagering," the statement says in part, referring to House Bill 551. That measure — which would allow horse racing tracks in the state to be licensed as sports betting facilities for an initial fee of $500,000 and a $50,000 annual renewal fee — passed in the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee on Wednesday.
"We are hopeful that our supporters in the Senate will put this dangerous ban bill to rest, putting the needs of actual Kentuckians, not the profits of big business, first," the statement continues.
Bottom Line News reports that the bill passed the state House with a floor amendment concerning e-sports and to make sure "the term is clearly defined to not include casino games, as well as a committee amendment that was added when it passed through the House Licensing and Occupations Committee last week."