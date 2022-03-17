FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has endorsed legalizing medical marijuana.
The House passed a bill Thursday to strictly regulate the use of cannabis for a list of eligible medical conditions.
The yearslong debate now shifts to the Senate on whether Kentucky should join the majority of states allowing medical marijuana.
Supporters say medical marijuana would ease the suffering of many Kentuckians.
Opponents say they worry that Kentucky’s cannabis policy would become more lenient over the years if medical marijuana gets a legal foothold. They say that would worsen drug addiction woes.
The legislation is House Bill 136.
More details: https://bit.ly/3tknapK