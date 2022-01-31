FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed a bill that would extend pandemic-related relief for employers on their unemployment insurance tax assessments.
The measure would allow employers to continue using the rate set for 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supporters say it would save Kentucky businesses, on average, about $70 per employee. The bill would apply retroactively to Jan. 1, 2022, if it becomes law.
The bill was put on a fast track in the House, having cleared a committee late last week.
The measure won 87-4 passage in the House on Monday. It now moves on to the Senate.