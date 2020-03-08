FRANKFORT, KY -- This past week, the Kentucky House of Representatives passed their version of the state budget. They also passed a revenue bill. A provision in that revenue bill would change how local governments publish bid notices.
Current law requires a local government to bid any project or service that costs more than $20,000. If they put a bid out on something, current law also require that they publish that bid notice in a local newspaper so that the public and interested businesses can see it.
A new proposal within the recently passed revenue bill would change that though.
Local governments would able to post the bid or audit notice on a website they manage. The proposed change does not leave newspapers completely out of this process though. The proposed change would also require the government to take out an ad in a newspaper with a description of the bid or audit plus a URL of where the full notice is published online.
Several newspapers and news organizations are opposed to the proposed change, including the Kentucky Press Association. They believe it will prevent the public from having adequate access to these notices.
Representative Steven Rudy is one of the main lawmakers pushing this new proposal. Local 6 reached out to Rudy for comment, and further clarification on the proposal but have not heard back from him yet.
The language that talks about these changes start on page 180 of the 200 page revenue bill. The bill now heads to the senate for consideration. It's unclear when they might vote on it.