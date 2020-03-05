FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Republicans have modified a proposed pay raise for teachers. The spending plan they unveiled Thursday would spread the governor's proposed pay raise to other school employees.
The measure to create a spending plan for the next two years has cleared the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee. It could be voted on in the House as soon as Friday.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear proposed a $2,000 across-the-board pay raise for teachers, fulfilling a campaign pledge from last year. The House version would provide a 1% pay increase in each year of the biennium for teachers and all other school employees.
The measure also goes beyond the governor’s proposal for school-safety funding. The House plan would provide nearly $49 million over two years to hire an additional 400 school counselors. Both versions proposed more than $18 million to finance school building upgrades.
The funding is a followup to last year’s school safety law, which was in response to the January 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky. Two students were killed and more than a dozen others were injured.