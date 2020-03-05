LYON COUNTY, KY — On Thursday evening the Kentucky House of Representatives announced it will restore funding to combat Asian carp in its version of the state budget. In Gov. Andy Beshear's proposed budget, funding from motorboat registration fees would be transferred into the general fund.
Revenue from boat registration fees is currently used to combat Asian carp, among other lake projects, like boat ramp maintenance and lake law enforcement. Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White says losing those funds would be detrimental to the war on carp.
"This money is too important to say 'No, go ahead and take it away,'" says White.
White was called out by the governor's office last week, which claimed he was spreading false information about the funds being transferred. In a Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Subcommittee hearing on Feb. 26 though, Secretary for Tourism Mike Best confirmed money would be transferred in Beshear's budget.
"You are correct. There is a proposed transfer of $5.5 million of the boat license funds in each year," says Berry.
Later in the same hearing, Berry claims funding to combat Asian carp would actually be increased with federal dollars.
"There was an additional $12.5 million in federal funds that were discovered that were uncollected over the last few years," says Berry.
State Rep. David Hale, who was in that hearing, claims it's not clear if that federal money has actually been secured yet.
"They never did give us a definitive answer that money would be replaced by federal funds. They never did," says Hale.
White says he doesn't want to fight with the governor; he just wants to make sure the war on carp continues.
"Anytime he wants to come down, get in the boat with me, and go out and see these fish and actually see what we're dealing with down here, he is 100% invited, and we want his support," says White.
The House is expected to vote on its version of the budget in the coming days. Once representatives have voted on it, the Senate will have a chance to make changes to it and vote on whether to pass it themselves.