FANCY FARM, KY — Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne will emcee the 142nd St. Jerome Picnic at Fancy Farm, organizers announced Monday.
A Republican, Osborne has represented part of Oldham County, Kentucky, since 2005, and legislators chose him as speaker in 2019. In addition to his prominent role in the legislature, Osborne is a farmer and realtor.
"As someone who has enjoyed many Fancy Farm picnics over the years, it is an incredible privilege to serve as emcee," Osborne said in a statement Monday. "While we all know the political rhetoric can get as hot as the temperature, the Fancy Farm tradition is a unique and quintessential Kentucky experience."
Democrat Bob Babbage, a former state auditor and secretary of state, emceed last year.
Held annually on the first Saturday of August, the Fancy Farm Picnic is seen as the kickoff to Kentucky's political season.
Organizers say this year's picnic should be one for the books, because as Republicans State Auditor Mike Harmon, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles have announced their intent to run for governor in 2023. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is running for reelection. Meanwhile, Sen. Rand Paul recently won the Republican nomination to run for reelection in November of this year, and former Kentucky State Rep. Charles Booker won the Democratic nomination to face off against Paul in that election. Booker is the first Black person in the Democratic Party ever nominated for a statewide office in Kentucky.