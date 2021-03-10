FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — A bill that would limit the use of “no-knock” warrants is headed to the Kentucky House floor for a vote.
A Kentucky state House committee advanced a version Wednesday that mandates that no-knock warrants would only be issued if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the “crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.”
A bill that includes a complete ban on no-knock warrants was also brought up for discussion before the committee. Kentucky's largest city, Louisville, banned all no-knock warrants in June 2020.
The bill headed to the house floor comes nearly one year after the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor was shot in her home multiple times by police during a botched drug raid in Louisville. A grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment, but no officers were charged in connection with her death.
Police had a no-knock warrant but claimed they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.
