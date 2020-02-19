FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed legislation to limit out-of-pocket costs paid by many people relying on life-saving insulin.
The bill cleared the House on a 92-0 vote Wednesday.
It now goes to the Senate. The measure would limit out-of-pocket costs at $100 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply. That cap would apply to people with commercial health insurance plans. Insulin is used to keep people's blood sugar at safe levels.
The bill's supporters say that in the past 14 years, the price of insulin has surged by more than 550% when adjusted for inflation.
Among the bill's proponents is Gov. Andy Beshear, who voiced his support on Tuesday, calling the issue a health epidemic.
“Health care is a human right, but tragically right now there are far too many Kentuckians who are at risk of losing their life or permanently damaging their health because they cannot afford their daily supply of insulin,” Beshear said. “This is unacceptable and dangerous and lawmakers can act by immediately passing legislation to help thousands of fellow Kentuckians. Let’s let Kentucky be one of the first to act. We need to cap insulin costs because it’s the right thing to do.”
Its an issue students in west Kentucky are passionate about as well. The Kentucky Youth Assembly passed a mock bill to cap the price of insulin. A group of Marshall County eighth-grade students who participated said they hoped the bill would inspire state lawmakers to pass real legislation.
"Our goal is to just make a change. (Create) something that would help people from stop having to ration out their medicine so it wouldn't hurt them. Something that would be safe and a solution," eighth-grader Scout Sandlin told Local 6. To hear more from those students, click here.
