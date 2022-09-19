Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced they're joining five other states in a coalition to develop hydrogen production, processing and use in the region.
The Midwest Hydrogen Coalition — which also includes the governors of Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin — is working to create a regional framework for a strong hydrogen market that Beshear's office says aims to spur new industries with jobs that pay well while providing clean energy, promoting energy resilience and improving public health by reducing pollution.
Pritzker's office says joining the coalition will enhance Illinois' decarbonization efforts while adding clean energy jobs and lowering the cost of clean energy alternatives.
Beshear says Kentucky has the infrastructure to support and expand hydrogen production and distribution because of its freight and pipeline network and underground storage areas, as well as the ability to support hydrogen vehicle infrastructure.
“Kentucky’s robust infrastructure, strong chemical and manufacturing base, along with our leadership in the automotive and logistics sectors position us as a natural location for economic development in hydrogen,” Beshear said in a statement. “We are looking forward to working with our Midwest and local industry partners to build a hydrogen economy in Kentucky.”
Beshear's office says hydrogen can be produced using fossil, renewable and nuclear resources, and that hydrogen is an attractive option for cleaner fuel for transportation, aviation and industrial use, as well as for the generation of electricity.
Next year, Toyota's manufacturing plant in Georgetown, Kentucky, is expected to begin putting together integrated dual fuel cell modules that will be used in Hydrogen-powered commercial trucks.
Additionally, the Federal Highway Administration in July approved Kentucky Interstates 64, 65 and 75 as hydrogen transportation corridors.
“The automotive industry is undergoing fundamental change,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said in a statement Monday. “We’re looking to the future, and alternative fuels will offer consumers more choices to power their drives. Kentucky, already becoming the capital of electric vehicle battery production, and now with three interstates designated as hydrogen fuel corridors, is ideally positioned for a leadership role.”
Pritzker's office says the coalition will collaborate with industrial leaders, as well as leaders in academia and community engagement, saying Illinois will call upon its colleges and universities to lead the way on research and development of clean energy technology.
“Innovative solutions to fighting climate change require collaborative efforts. Through the partnership of the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition, Illinois will play a major role in fostering a healthy economic environment for the hydrogen production market in the Midwest, creating more clean energy sector jobs and lowering carbon emissions in the manufacturing and transportation sectors across the state and region,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Additionally, this landmark multistate agreement empowers the state’s world class colleges and universities to form working relationships with their counterparts in neighboring states, enhancing the research and development of newer, cleaner technologies that allow us to meet our decarbonization goals.”
Download the document below to read the memorandum of understanding the seven governors signed to create the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition.